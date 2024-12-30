Short Interest in Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Rises By 30.7%

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the November 30th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.4 days.

Azelis Group Price Performance

Shares of AZLGF stock remained flat at C$20.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.22. Azelis Group has a 1-year low of C$20.00 and a 1-year high of C$20.69.

About Azelis Group

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, home care, industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food and nutrition, animal nutrition, agricultural, and environmental solutions; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, advanced materials and additives, lubricants, metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper markets.

