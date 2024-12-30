Short Interest in Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Rises By 30.7%

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the November 30th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.4 days.
Azelis Group Price Performance
Shares of AZLGF stock remained flat at C$20.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.22. Azelis Group has a 1-year low of C$20.00 and a 1-year high of C$20.69.
About Azelis Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azelis Group
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Azelis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azelis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.