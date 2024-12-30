Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.23 and last traded at $114.04. 833,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,988,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Vertiv Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,526.50. The trade was a 81.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

