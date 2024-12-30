Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 165.7 days.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance
Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock remained flat at $25.33 during midday trading on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Badger Infrastructure Solutions
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.