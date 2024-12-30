Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 165.7 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock remained flat at $25.33 during midday trading on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

