Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $521.33 and last traded at $522.70. Approximately 314,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,462,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $532.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. TD Cowen upped their target price on Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.76.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $522.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.57. The company has a market cap of $484.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,800,836,000 after acquiring an additional 304,293 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 75,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.