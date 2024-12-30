Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $170.15 and last traded at $174.68. 8,679,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 9,315,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Boeing Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Boeing by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $101,296,000 after purchasing an additional 38,332 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 243.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $11,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

