Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.41 and last traded at $39.45. 4,377,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 18,385,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.50 to $47.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $167.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 39,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $427,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

