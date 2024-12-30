Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Down 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.82 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 1,500,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,378,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NNE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NNE

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $933,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.