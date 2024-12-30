Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Trading 6.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.09. 5,889,564 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 2,268,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.33.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 162.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Red Cat by 44.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Red Cat during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
