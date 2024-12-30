Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Trading 6.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.09. 5,889,564 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 2,268,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Red Cat Trading Up 20.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 162.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Cat

In other Red Cat news, CRO Geoffrey Wayne Hitchcock sold 113,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $1,188,312.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 558,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,913. The trade was a 16.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider George Michael Matus sold 309,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $4,416,436.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,873.62. This represents a 50.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,915,441 shares of company stock worth $20,886,151 in the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Red Cat by 44.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Red Cat during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

