Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $438.57 and last traded at $441.00. Approximately 818,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,285,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $446.48.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $196.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,675,744.42. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,809. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $649,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $821,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Adobe by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

