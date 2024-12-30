UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $500.66 and last traded at $503.60. Approximately 1,006,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,088,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $509.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.84.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $565.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $466.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Berry Wealth Group LP increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.