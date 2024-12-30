Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Update

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Augusta Gold Price Performance
AUGG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. 65,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,600. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.98. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.17.
About Augusta Gold
