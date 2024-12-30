Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Update

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AUGG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. 65,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,600. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.98. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.17.

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

