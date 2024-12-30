Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in December

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,500 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 408,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,775.0 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance
Shares of BCUCF remained flat at $88.72 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.97. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52-week low of $88.72 and a 52-week high of $105.25.
About Brunello Cucinelli
