Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in December

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,500 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 408,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,775.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

Shares of BCUCF remained flat at $88.72 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.97. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52-week low of $88.72 and a 52-week high of $105.25.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

About Brunello Cucinelli

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, jumpsuits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, and matching sets; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, and flat shoes; hats, belts, eyewear, jewelry, scarves, and other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.