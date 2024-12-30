Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Short Interest Update

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Atco Mining Stock Performance

ATMGF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 61,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,263. Atco Mining has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

About Atco Mining

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

