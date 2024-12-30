Short Interest in Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Rises By 11.4%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,846,500 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 5,248,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.9 days.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

Athabasca Oil stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 466,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,462. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $4.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Athabasca Oil in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

