Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 4% – What’s Next?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 6,721,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 39,591,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.74.
In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $937,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,712,811.25. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $98,783.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,892.20. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,443. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 52.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $565,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000,392 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $145,550,000 after purchasing an additional 223,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,693,000 after buying an additional 2,035,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 17.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,439,143 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,587,000 after buying an additional 518,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
