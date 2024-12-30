AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Update

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
AUO Price Performance
Shares of AUOTY stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.54. 39,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,310. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. AUO has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $6.25.
AUO Company Profile
