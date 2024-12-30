Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Short Interest Up 10.4% in December

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,545,300 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the November 30th total of 3,211,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Bank of Queensland Stock Performance
Shares of Bank of Queensland stock remained flat at $4.14 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. Bank of Queensland has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $3.87.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Queensland
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.