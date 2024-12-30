Short Interest in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Drops By 22.8%

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,800 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 996,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.6 days.

Bombardier Trading Up 2.1 %

BDRBF traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,932. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $82.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

