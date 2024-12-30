BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Up 21.4% in December

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BIOYF traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.96. 2,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328. BioSyent has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77.

BioSyent Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.0322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

