Short Interest in Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Expands By 18.6%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,300 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 567,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.4 days.
Aritzia Stock Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS ATZAF traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $37.30. 27,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,836. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99.
Aritzia Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.