Short Interest in Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Expands By 18.6%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2024

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,300 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 567,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.4 days.

Aritzia Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS ATZAF traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $37.30. 27,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,836. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

