Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Short Interest Up 50.5% in December

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the November 30th total of 18,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GHI opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $248.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Greystone Housing Impact Investors alerts:

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.64 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.87%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 238.71%.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Institutional Trading of Greystone Housing Impact Investors

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.