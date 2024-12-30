Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Short Interest Up 50.3% in December

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the November 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Flowserve from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Flowserve Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE FLS opened at $57.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. Flowserve has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $62.32.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Flowserve had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,685,000 after buying an additional 37,132 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 31.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after acquiring an additional 663,631 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,678,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,841,000 after purchasing an additional 121,873 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 155.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,624,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,429 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,603,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,039 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Further Reading

