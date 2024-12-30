BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the November 30th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 565,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 678.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $15.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $18.42.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.