Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Corbion Stock Performance
Shares of CSNVY stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. Corbion has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56.
Corbion Company Profile
