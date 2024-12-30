Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Grows By 52.2%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,743,800 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 20,195,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30,743.8 days.
China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CGMBF opened at $0.41 on Monday. China Minsheng Banking has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.
China Minsheng Banking Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Minsheng Banking
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Palantir’s Stock Dominance Set to Continue as It Joins Nasdaq-100
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.