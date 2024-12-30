China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Up 51.1% in December

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

China National Building Material Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBUMY opened at $23.30 on Monday. China National Building Material has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

