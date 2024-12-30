Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECCC opened at $22.85 on Monday. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

