Candle (CNDL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2,485.16

Candle (CNDL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Candle has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Candle has a market capitalization of $2,485.16 and approximately $19.47 worth of Candle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Candle coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Candle alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93,328.95 or 0.99933370 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,961.85 or 0.99540286 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Candle Profile

Candle’s launch date was December 28th, 2021. Candle’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Candle’s official website is candle-labs.com. The Reddit community for Candle is https://reddit.com/r/cndl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Candle’s official message board is medium.candle.com. Candle’s official Twitter account is @candle_labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Candle is a governance protocol that seeks to incentivize the decentralization of various forms of organizations and projects within its ecosystem. It wishes to unify many cryptocurrency’s features into a singular decentralized hub.

[Telegram](https://t.me/candlelabs)”

Candle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Candle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Candle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Candle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Candle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Candle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.