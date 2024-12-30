ai16z (AI16Z) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Billion

ai16z (AI16Z) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. ai16z has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $115.60 million worth of ai16z was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ai16z token can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00001363 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ai16z has traded up 111% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,328.95 or 0.99933370 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92,961.85 or 0.99540286 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ai16z

ai16z’s total supply is 1,099,999,341 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,685 tokens. ai16z’s official website is ai16z.ai. ai16z’s official Twitter account is @pmairca.

ai16z Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ai16z (AI16Z) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. ai16z has a current supply of 1,099,999,341.24294458. The last known price of ai16z is 1.27984473 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $116,195,504.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ai16z.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ai16z directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ai16z should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ai16z using one of the exchanges listed above.

