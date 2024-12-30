aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $95.10 Million

aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One aixbt by Virtuals token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aixbt by Virtuals has a total market cap of $425.48 million and $95.10 million worth of aixbt by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aixbt by Virtuals has traded 65.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,328.95 or 0.99933370 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92,961.85 or 0.99540286 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About aixbt by Virtuals

aixbt by Virtuals’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,612,732 tokens. aixbt by Virtuals’ official website is app.virtuals.io/virtuals/1199. aixbt by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @aixbt_agent.

aixbt by Virtuals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. aixbt by Virtuals has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 855,612,732 in circulation. The last known price of aixbt by Virtuals is 0.49224307 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $100,343,835.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/1199.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aixbt by Virtuals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aixbt by Virtuals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aixbt by Virtuals using one of the exchanges listed above.

