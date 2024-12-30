NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Down 20% – Should You Sell?

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 20% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 480,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average session volume of 98,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
NexOptic Technology Stock Down 20.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.
About NexOptic Technology
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
