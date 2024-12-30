Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36.64 Million

Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Cheems (cheems.pet) has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a total market capitalization of $181.31 million and approximately $36.64 million worth of Cheems (cheems.pet) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheems (cheems.pet) token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93,328.95 or 0.99933370 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92,961.85 or 0.99540286 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Profile

Cheems (cheems.pet)’s genesis date was September 27th, 2024. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s total supply is 203,672,960,023,058 tokens. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official Twitter account is @lordcheems_bsc. The official website for Cheems (cheems.pet) is cheems.pet.

Buying and Selling Cheems (cheems.pet)

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a current supply of 203,672,960,023,058 with 187,495,034,775,398 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems (cheems.pet) is 0.0000009 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $36,952,711.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.pet/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems (cheems.pet) directly using US dollars.

