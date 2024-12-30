Bobcoin (BOBC) Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Bobcoin has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and approximately $32.35 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bobcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bobcoin Token Profile

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. The official message board for Bobcoin is twitter.com/2050_paris. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Bobcoin Token Trading

