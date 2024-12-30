pumpBTC Price Hits $92,232.50 on Major Exchanges (PUMPBTC)

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. One pumpBTC token can now be purchased for $92,232.50 or 0.98759324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pumpBTC has a total market capitalization of $306.71 million and approximately $5,469.76 worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, pumpBTC has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,328.95 or 0.99933370 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92,961.85 or 0.99540286 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pumpBTC’s launch date was July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 5,325 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,325 tokens. The official website for pumpBTC is pumpbtc.xyz. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz. The official message board for pumpBTC is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC has a current supply of 5,326.1625775 with 3,325.42687404 in circulation. The last known price of pumpBTC is 92,212.30737206 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $38,028.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pumpBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pumpBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

