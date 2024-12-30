Morpho Price Hits $2.85 (MORPHO)

Morpho (MORPHO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. Morpho has a market capitalization of $449.56 million and approximately $45.97 million worth of Morpho was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Morpho has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpho token can now be bought for $2.85 or 0.00003055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Morpho Token Profile

Morpho’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,587,531 tokens. The official website for Morpho is morpho.org. Morpho’s official Twitter account is @morpholabs.

Buying and Selling Morpho

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpho (MORPHO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpho has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 157,576,615.63989964 in circulation. The last known price of Morpho is 2.98189797 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $40,595,770.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpho.org/.”

