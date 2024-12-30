Comedian Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $81.18 Million (BAN)

Comedian (BAN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Comedian has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Comedian token can now be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Comedian has a market cap of $56.56 million and $81.18 million worth of Comedian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Comedian Token Profile

Comedian’s launch date was October 24th, 2024. Comedian’s total supply is 999,961,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,596,809 tokens. Comedian’s official Twitter account is @ban_comedian. Comedian’s official website is banart.art/pc/index.html.

Comedian Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Comedian (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Comedian has a current supply of 999,961,859. The last known price of Comedian is 0.06304988 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $76,652,649.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://banart.art/pc/index.html.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comedian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comedian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Comedian using one of the exchanges listed above.

