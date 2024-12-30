TARS AI Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges (TAI)

TARS AI (TAI) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One TARS AI token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TARS AI has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TARS AI has a market capitalization of $256.48 million and approximately $22.22 million worth of TARS AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TARS AI

TARS AI was first traded on May 14th, 2022. TARS AI’s total supply is 999,999,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,685,195 tokens. TARS AI’s official Twitter account is @tarsprotocol. TARS AI’s official website is tars.pro.

TARS AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TARS AI (TAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. TARS AI has a current supply of 999,999,988 with 691,685,195 in circulation. The last known price of TARS AI is 0.36580715 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $27,037,382.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tars.pro/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TARS AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TARS AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TARS AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

