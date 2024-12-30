Short Interest in Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Drops By 36.5%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the November 30th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.5 days.

Medicover AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MCVEF opened at $15.05 on Monday. Medicover AB has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51.

Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Poland, Sweden, and internationally. The company’s Healthcare services includes service outpatient and inpatient care; dental services; other services, including non-medical related services, such as sports memberships, benefit cards, and optics, as well as wellness services; hospital care; and preventive care.

