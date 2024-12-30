Short Interest in Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Drops By 36.5%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the November 30th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.5 days.
Medicover AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MCVEF opened at $15.05 on Monday. Medicover AB has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51.
Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medicover AB (publ)
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Medicover AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicover AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.