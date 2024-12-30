Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the November 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 346.0 days.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPXSF stock opened at $86.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average is $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.25. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $84.46 and a 52 week high of $138.80.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax Group PLC provides thermal energy and fluid technology solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, specialty filling systems, and products for single-use applications.

