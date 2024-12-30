Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the November 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 346.0 days.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of SPXSF stock opened at $86.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average is $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.25. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $84.46 and a 52 week high of $138.80.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spirax-Sarco Engineering
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.