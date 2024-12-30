Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Trading Up 12.7% – Here’s Why

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.30 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.15 ($0.33). Approximately 6,864,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 519% from the average daily volume of 1,109,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.20 ($0.29).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 37 ($0.47) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.
Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.
