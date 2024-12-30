Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Down 33.4% in December

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,200 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 470,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 1,997.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 111.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 29.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GAMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Gambling.com Group Stock Down 1.3 %

GAMB stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $530.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

About Gambling.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.