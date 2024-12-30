Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Update

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Docebo
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo
Docebo Stock Performance
DCBO opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52. Docebo has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Docebo Company Profile
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
