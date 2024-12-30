Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Update

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

Docebo Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC raised its position in Docebo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 3,546,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,760,000 after buying an additional 190,434 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP boosted its holdings in Docebo by 6.6% during the third quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 731,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,022 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Docebo by 1,047.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after purchasing an additional 547,666 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Docebo by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 446,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 120,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after buying an additional 69,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

DCBO opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52. Docebo has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Featured Stories

