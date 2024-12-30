Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the November 30th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF stock. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank owned 0.25% of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QMOM opened at $64.73 on Monday. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $72.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.99.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.9009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QMOM-US – No underlying index. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. QMOM was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.