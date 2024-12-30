Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 157,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Carmell

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carmell stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Carmell at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Carmell Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTCX opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. Carmell has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Carmell Company Profile

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

