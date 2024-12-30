iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the November 30th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $136.55 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $118.72 and a 52 week high of $152.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day moving average of $137.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

