Short Interest in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Rises By 53.6%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the November 30th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $2.70.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0095 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.