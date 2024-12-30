Short Interest in Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Drops By 36.2%

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the November 30th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Potash America Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PTAM opened at $0.00 on Monday. Potash America has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
About Potash America
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Potash America
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Potash America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potash America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.