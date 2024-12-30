Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 194,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,956,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.51. The firm has a market cap of £596,486.80, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30.

About Wishbone Gold

(Get Free Report)

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.