First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. KKM Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000.
Shares of FEMB stock opened at $26.27 on Monday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $30.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65.
The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.
