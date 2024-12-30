Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the November 30th total of 739,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIK. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,063,879,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 27.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,979,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,773 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter worth approximately $145,989,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking by 25.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,931,000 after buying an additional 836,353 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Viking by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,951,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,993,000 after buying an additional 793,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:VIK opened at $44.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. Viking has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $47.62.
Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.
